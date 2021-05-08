Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Oksana Yazieva

Logo design

Oksana Yazieva
Oksana Yazieva
  • Save
Logo design dailylogochallenge typography branding design logo vector
Download color palette

This logo was quickly designed as part of the daily logo challenge from Harris Roberts.
The prompt was to design a rocketship logo with optional names such as Aerolite, Axis, Comet, Quasar.
In the emblem, I combined the stylization of the rocketship and galactic nucleus, quasar. It was emplemented with the help of simple geometric forms to convey the precision of spacecraft design and the naturalness of space lines.
Thank you for reading and watching;)

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2021
Oksana Yazieva
Oksana Yazieva

More by Oksana Yazieva

View profile
    • Like