Logo design

This logo was quickly designed as part of the daily logo challenge from Harris Roberts.

The prompt was to design a rocketship logo with optional names such as Aerolite, Axis, Comet, Quasar.

In the emblem, I combined the stylization of the rocketship and galactic nucleus, quasar. It was emplemented with the help of simple geometric forms to convey the precision of spacecraft design and the naturalness of space lines.

Thank you for reading and watching;)