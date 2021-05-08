Winston Tabar

GOD

Winston Tabar
Winston Tabar
  • Save
GOD
Download color palette

Grid construction of God logotype
.
The first version is an ambigram type which reads the same when flipped.
.
The D in the second version was adjusted for optical balance.

Portfolio | Instagram

Hit L if you like it!

Any thoughts?

Posted on May 8, 2021
Winston Tabar
Winston Tabar

More by Winston Tabar

View profile
    • Like