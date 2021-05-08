36 Days of Type : 7

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Eighth form of embroidery - from Kutch.
Kutch Embroidery is the textile signature art tradition of multiple tribal communities of Kutch district of Gujarat. The embroidery is generally done on fabrics of cotton, in the form of a net using cotton or silk threads. Also embellished with decorative elements such as mirrors and beads. The art form has now become a vocation for women of Kutch who have made a living out of this craft.