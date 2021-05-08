36 Days of Type : 7

Eighth form of embroidery - from Kutch.

Kutch Embroidery is the textile signature art tradition of multiple tribal communities of Kutch district of Gujarat. The embroidery is generally done on fabrics of cotton, in the form of a net using cotton or silk threads. Also embellished with decorative elements such as mirrors and beads. The art form has now become a vocation for women of Kutch who have made a living out of this craft.