Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Arunesh Varade

36 Days of Type : 7

Arunesh Varade
Arunesh Varade
  • Save
36 Days of Type : 7 3d art lettering 36 days of type 36daysoftype08 36daysoftype blender 3d
Download color palette

Eighth form of embroidery - from Kutch.
Kutch Embroidery is the textile signature art tradition of multiple tribal communities of Kutch district of Gujarat. The embroidery is generally done on fabrics of cotton, in the form of a net using cotton or silk threads. Also embellished with decorative elements such as mirrors and beads. The art form has now become a vocation for women of Kutch who have made a living out of this craft.

Arunesh Varade
Arunesh Varade

More by Arunesh Varade

View profile
    • Like