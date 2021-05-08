Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Casey Robin: Observing the World Firsthand

Casey Robin: Observing the World Firsthand
Illustrator and designer, Casey Robin, recons she will run out of time on this earth before running out of inspiration. She has not only illustrated for film, books, toys, and fashion but also teaches and curates gallery shows. Creator of the #MarchOfTheFairies Insta challenge. That art can enable better connect with our fellow humans and help set a new vision for the future is something Casey trusts in.
Read full interview with Casey Robin

https://laetro.com/blog/casey-robin-observing-the-world-firsthand/

Posted on May 8, 2021
