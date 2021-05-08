Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Eric

Handsome Devils

Eric
Eric
  • Save
Handsome Devils evil glow neon vector red tragedy love female male darkness heartbreak blood heart demon devil mythology greek classical cupid psyche
Download color palette

Idea I had with a friend...both of us going through rough breakups..I came up with this spin on the classical statue of psyche and cupid.... handsome devils ...they'll come in and rip your heart out

Eric
Eric

More by Eric

View profile
    • Like