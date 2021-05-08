Private villas logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Logo design for a group of private villas in the city of Nuwara Eliya, Sri Lanka.
Logo breakdown showing the elements of the natural environment in the city of Nuwara Eliya, which tourists love to experience. https://www.facebook.com/nuwaraeliyaprivatevillas/