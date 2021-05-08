Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Asma Farooq

Rainbow Distortion Melted typography Poster

Rainbow Distortion Melted typography Poster bold type visual art liquid type graphics art visual artist typedesign typography creative illustrator illustration art direction
📗 Here's another poster from my fluid / liquid typographic poster series of 2020. This poster features the word 'genius' with letters melting in a fluid-liquid-inspired way with a grungy, grainy texture surface over the poster.

📗 Would love to know your thoughts in the comments below or if you have questions about how I created this, let me know!

📩 You can reach out to me at asma.fnaeem@gmail.com or DM for projects/queries.

