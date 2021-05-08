Body Lotion Design and mockup

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is for Bella Skincare company. This is Screenprint Body lotion packaging Design. And I did 3D modeling Design as well.
This is one color Label Design for screen print. I attached below Label Design and 3D modeling. check these out. Check out my profile as well. If you'd like to work with me.
Please feel free to knock me. I'm at your service.
Gmail= Followtanveer@gmail.com
WhatsApp= +8801866386265
Skype= live:.cid.6cdb62097ee91336