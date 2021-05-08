Body Lotion Design and mockup

This is for Bella Skincare company. This is Screenprint Body lotion packaging Design. And I did 3D modeling Design as well.

This is one color Label Design for screen print. I attached below Label Design and 3D modeling. check these out. Check out my profile as well. If you'd like to work with me.

Please feel free to knock me. I'm at your service.

Gmail= Followtanveer@gmail.com

WhatsApp= +8801866386265

Skype= live:.cid.6cdb62097ee91336