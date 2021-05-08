Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Md Shahin Uddin

Body Lotion Design and mockup

Md Shahin Uddin
Md Shahin Uddin
Body Lotion Design and mockup dribbble invite dribbble best shot dribbble body lotion mockup labeldesign branding packaging graphicdesign brand identity
This is for Bella Skincare company. This is Screenprint Body lotion packaging Design. And I did 3D modeling Design as well.
This is one color Label Design for screen print. I attached below Label Design and 3D modeling. check these out. Check out my profile as well. If you'd like to work with me.
Please feel free to knock me. I'm at your service.
Gmail= Followtanveer@gmail.com
WhatsApp= +8801866386265
Skype= live:.cid.6cdb62097ee91336

