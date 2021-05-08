Concept

My sister who is younger for 10 years old to me got a job offer from large game maker for sound creator.

She caught get win in this recruit market of COVID-19.

I happy to be creative sisters!

Older sister is desiigner, younger sister will be sound creator.

And they are graduate same art university.

Not only that, they survived bad recruit situation.

Older sister win Bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers, younger sister win COVID-19.

So this animation is expressed my happy hart.

Dancing Nintendo Switch.

