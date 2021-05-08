Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Text to pay mock ups

Text to pay mock ups mobile phone mockup payments figma web ui apple pay credit card
Gravity Payments prepares a new service for partner integration — API-driven text-to-pay contactless payments.

These are the final mock-up of my Text-to-pay contactless payments page.

This is part of my text-to-pay design case study. Read the full case study ⇨

Text-to-Pay is launching soon. The team is working to complete the MVP. Expected completion June 2021.

Posted on May 8, 2021
