Wireflow to UI handoff

Gravity Payments prepares a new service for partner integration — API-driven text-to-pay contactless payments.

This is the wireframe and completed UI map of my Text-to-Pay contactless payment page.

The wireframe was created in Miro. The UI was designed in Figma.

This is part of my text-to-pay design case study. Read the full case study ⇨

Text-to-Pay is launching soon. The team is working to complete the MVP. Expected completion June 2021.

