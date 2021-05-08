Wireflow to UI handoff

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Gravity Payments prepares a new service for partner integration — API-driven text-to-pay contactless payments.
This is the wireframe and completed UI map of my Text-to-Pay contactless payment page.
The wireframe was created in Miro. The UI was designed in Figma.
This is part of my text-to-pay design case study. Read the full case study ⇨
Text-to-Pay is launching soon. The team is working to complete the MVP. Expected completion June 2021.