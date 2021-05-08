Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tornike Uchava

kitty

Tornike Uchava
Tornike Uchava
Hire Me
  • Save
kitty cute cat kitty icon cat icon icon black minimal animal logo minimal logo cat logo kitty logo cat kitty logodesign logo
Download color palette

This is a minimal kitty logo/icon
I hope that it looks like a kitty :)
Follow me for more and hit the like button
I'm open to freelance work offers
you can also contact me here: uchava99@gmail.com
Thank you

Tornike Uchava
Tornike Uchava
Logo & Icon Designer
Hire Me

More by Tornike Uchava

View profile
    • Like