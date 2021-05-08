Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
anom

Lion in Lines

anom
anom
  • Save
Lion in Lines idenity line art logo lion animal
Download color palette

Lion is the key. Then I was thinking about a design in line form that also represent spaces. Interconnected spaces. Minimal but sophisticated, simple yet multi-layered.

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2021
anom
anom

More by anom

View profile
    • Like