Storyboard for Contactless Payments at the Vet

Gravity Payments prepares a new service for partner integration — API-driven text-to-pay contactless payments.
The storyboard is a quick sketch to illustrate and empathize with users of the process to understand how they may use the product in a real work situation.
I used Miro on an iPad with an Apple Pencil. Using Miro as my sketch board limits the sketching just enough that I am not tempted to spend too much time polishing the sketch.
This is part of my text-to-pay design case study. Read the full case study ⇨
Text-to-Pay is launching soon. The team is working to complete the MVP. Expected completion June 2021.