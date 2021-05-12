Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Britton Stipetic
Rogue Studio

Animus Dead Branding Direction

Britton Stipetic
Rogue Studio
Britton Stipetic for Rogue Studio
A dead direction for our friends at Animus. This direction did not make the cut because it felt too tech too aggressive in nature. We were trying to strike a balance of bold and approachable, we went too bold for this direction. Animus was looking for something warmer and centered around their brand value of creative courage while remaining friendly and approachable.

Rogue Studio
Rogue Studio
Helping ambitious brands stand out from the noise.
