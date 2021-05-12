Animus Dead Branding Direction

A dead direction for our friends at Animus. This direction did not make the cut because it felt too tech too aggressive in nature. We were trying to strike a balance of bold and approachable, we went too bold for this direction. Animus was looking for something warmer and centered around their brand value of creative courage while remaining friendly and approachable.

