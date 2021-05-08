Apple News App UI Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi Friends! 👋
I have tried to redesign the Apple News App UI.
Hope you guys like it. Cheers! ✨
Feel free to give me some feedback.
And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.
--------------------------
Got an idea? Let's team up and create awesome user experience
Hit me up at
amyjadhav007@gmail.com
Have good day folks!!!