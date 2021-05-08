Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ebinaa Landing Page

Ebinaa Landing Page usability testing website website design branding design illustration quality design user personas user experience design hire contractor builder contractor construction minimalism clean design ux ui homepage design landing page product design visual design
👋 Hey Dribbblers!

Showcasing homepage design for eBinaa.

eBinaa builds to improve the performance of the household construction industry in Oman. Focusing on creating successful construction projects, where they are able to harness the power of technology and innovation to create trust and enhance between stakeholders on a project, all on a single platform.

    • Like