Leuro Studio

Waves Pack Design

Leuro Studio
Leuro Studio
Waves Pack Design header homepage home uiux ui ux wave dark minimal landing design landing page landingpage landing product pack webdesign website web web app web design web ui
Wave in a collection of shapes ideal for use in design projects.

A pack with hundreds of shapes that can be found on artify.co

Thanks for watching.

For work inquiries
leuro1design@gmail.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/leurodesign/?hl=es-la

Leuro Studio
Leuro Studio

