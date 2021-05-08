Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
COLOMBIA

COLOMBIA illustration characterdesign 3d death violence soscolombia help nosestanmatando ddhh ddhh sos colombia
It hurts me to see my country, such a beautiful place full of unique Landscape, full of beautiful and hardworking people being crushed and massacred by the government!!
To those who are outside, look for information about what is happening in #colombia

