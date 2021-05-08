Trending designs to inspire you
For this project, I needed to generate a layout for The CoffeeTalk Jazz Digital Magazine. This digital magazine Issue has been around for years , and I was tasked to come up with a unique and memorable magazine layout.
The Research
My research dealt with learning about the CoffeeTalk Jazz Magazine and its past issues , and then taking into consideration what the target audience is, and how to fit that into an efficient digital design.