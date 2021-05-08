Ride-Yo App

Trending designs to inspire you
Ride-Yo which translates “your ride” is a UI Design project I started working on targeting the transport market industry and the need to bridge the gap between the passenger and the driver. I tasked my self to generate a logo, and an identity design that captured 2 sides of the transport market. Ride (The Driver) and Yo (The passenger) which someone could say “you ride” or even “your rider” to create a personal touch.
I created one sleek logotype that did just that, but which also had a dash “-“ symbol with indicated the connection between the rider and passenger