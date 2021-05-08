Business card design

Rhemagift is an outstanding Visual and Creative Art Center in Uganda . With its main emphasis of Art Restoring Humanity .The Art Center needed a simplistic and minimal crafty Business card that represented there Art restoration , yet to be memorable and high-end in appearance that needed to make an impact on art!

The Process

My research lead me down a very minimal route. I wanted to create a Business card that stood the test of time and that was easy to recognise and remember. I wanted to expand on the craftiness, and thought a wooden touch was the right choice for the final concept.