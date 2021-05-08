Chimpanzee Tours Branding

Trending designs to inspire you
I was commissioned to design their Brand Identity , and both I and the client were very pleased with the final outcome. The Safari and Travel company wanted an aesthetic, established and vibrant identity , that could also represent exploring and travel.
Why Green
In my research, I found that picking colors from the already designed logo would be great for this project. The reasoning here would be that since green was the main color it represented nature and and environment.