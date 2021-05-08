SEIZONS logo desgin

Logo Design Project

My year calendar for 2020 was quite a busy one , and one of the projects that I myself and the client would end up being highly content with, was the logo design for a gift shop Seizons. The aim of the project was to create an eye-catching logo to elevate the company’s face to flourish into the coming years.

The Research

Through discussions with the client prior to starting the project, we had established several grounds to take shape in logo design process that would then lead me onto defining the correct path for the project. As with all logo design projects, the research phase is something that I consider to be essential to the final success of the logo, and so I really did not want to underestimate the importance of this first initial step.