Artisan Créatif Logo Concept 3

Artisan Créatif Logo Concept 3 retro logo helvetica freight text crest logo concept
I continue to work out ideas for our upcoming WordPress project. In this version, I've chosen to use the tried and true Helvetica, with Freight Text for contrast. Though I have had fun working with retro crest shapes, I no longer think it fits the overall concept, which is for a fictional design agency.

Artisan Créatif Logo Concept 2
By Erik Ford
Posted on Apr 27, 2011
