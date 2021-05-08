Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Andrew Mukuye

MAD events Logo Design

Andrew Mukuye
Andrew Mukuye
  •
MAD events Logo Design branding icon logo typography illustration logo design
I was approached to design a logo for an entertainment enthusiast company. MAD Events driven from the American Play word “MAD”, The goal was to target what is believed as the niche of Las Vegas market that was missing (hosting smaller private in home parties)

And so I managed to incorporate that font in a very simple and symbolic design that emphasised the “MADNESS” in the logo. The logotype mimics and compliments the logo mark with a fun and entertaining style.

Posted on May 8, 2021
Andrew Mukuye
Andrew Mukuye

