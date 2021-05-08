Ọ̀ṣun é um òrìṣà que reina sobre a água doce dos rios, cachoeiras.

O amor a beleza e a riqueza.

Senhora da gestação.

É dona do ouro e da nação ijexá.

Tem o título de Ìyálòdè entre os òrìṣàs.

Mas não confunda gestação com fragilidade.

Não confunda amor com delicadeza.

Não confunda Ọ̀ṣun com fraqueza.

Ọ̀ṣun é o rio que acalma, que limpa, que banha, mas que também afoga.

A água que lava, mas que corta tão fundo quanto a lâmina mais afiada.

Ọ̀ṣun é força que não se vê, grandeza que não se mede, amor que não se explica.

Yeyeo 🌻💛

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

🌿 Print disponível para venda

🌿 Para adquirir, só entrar em contato

🌿 Se repostar, dê os créditos.

🌿 Arte protegida por direitos autorais.

___________________________________________________

Ọ̀ṣun is an òrìṣà that reigns over the fresh water of rivers, waterfalls.

Love, beauty and wealth.

Pregnancy lady.

She owns gold and the ijexá nation.

It has the title of ályálòdè among the òrìṣàs.

But don't confuse pregnancy with fragility.

Do not confuse love with delicacy.

Do not confuse Ọ̀ṣun with weakness.

Ọ̀ṣun is the river that calms, that cleans, that bathes, but that also drowns.

The water that washes, but that cuts as deep as the sharpest blade.

Ọ̀ṣun is a force that cannot be seen, greatness that cannot be measured, love that cannot be explained.

Yeyeo 🌻💛

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

🌿 Print available for sale

🌿 To purchase, just get in touch

🌿 If you repost, give credit.

🌿 Art protected by copyright.