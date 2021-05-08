Text-to-pay payment page

Gravity Payments prepares a new service for partner integration — API-driven text-to-pay contactless payments. Allowing merchants to deliver a seamless payment experience for their customers onsite, in the car, or at home.

Partners integrate our Text-to-Pay API into their software, website, or POS. The API initiates an SMS message with a link to a payment page hosted by Gravity Payments. Merchants who use Text-to-Pay can upload a logo and set business-specific information in our customer Dashboard.

Text-to-Pay is launching soon. The team is working to complete the MVP. Expected completion June 2021.