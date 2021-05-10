Automaly – Identity & Website Design

With over 35 years of sales and marketing experience, Automaly is a consultancy start-up that aims to boost client growth using automated marketing. They have a number of

services available which save time, confusion, staff costs and software expenses –

overall streamlining marketing plans and sales funnels.

Our scope of work included a full logo and identity design, stationary, presentationtemplates, website design and more. The visual aim was to create a modern, professional and sophisticated approach to modern marketing.

As shown in this case study, I’ve created an identity with calming and subtle characteristics. The logo is built upon an icon mark that's suggestive of motion and working together in motion. It delivers reassurance to clients, with a minimal aesthetic that carries confidence and ability. The design positions Automaly as a fresh, trustworthy source of expertise.

The Automaly team wanted to simplify what can be a confusing topic for some people, as

automation and AI can be a complex area. Therefore we implemented illustrations that in contrast to the logo, are quite charming, informal and elementary. These can be used across the colour palette to supplement story telling for presentations and web.