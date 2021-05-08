Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
No, I did not just take the 2 and delete the circle. Since there was more space, the angled stroke has more space at the top, making for an overall more breathing numeral.

What do you think about it?

Posted on May 8, 2021
