Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Posting a little later than I use to do, today. I was really lacking of space for this numeral, so I thought about what I had to keep, and deleted everything else. This is what came out of this process
What do you think about it?
Instagram