3

I had an other design for this one, though I didn't like it and there this one is. It's quite good I think!

Also I know it's supposed to be the straight part at the top and the curved part at the bottom, but to be fair I tried it and it doesn't look as good.

What do you think about it?

Posted on May 8, 2021
