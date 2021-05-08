Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ovilia

Icon for OMyNote App

Ovilia
Ovilia
  • Save
Icon for OMyNote App reading book mountain design app logo
Download color palette

This is a logo I made for a book note app OMyNote (Chinese-only for now): https://omynote.com

The icon is shaped in mountains because the app's Chinese name "众山小" is taken from a poem which means by climbing to the peak of a mountain, everything seems to be small. Reading is exactly the same!
The icon is also shaped in three thick books and the Chinese word "众" as in the App name.

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2021
Ovilia
Ovilia

More by Ovilia

View profile
    • Like