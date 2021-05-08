Icon for OMyNote App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a logo I made for a book note app OMyNote (Chinese-only for now): https://omynote.com
The icon is shaped in mountains because the app's Chinese name "众山小" is taken from a poem which means by climbing to the peak of a mountain, everything seems to be small. Reading is exactly the same!
The icon is also shaped in three thick books and the Chinese word "众" as in the App name.