Walker Web Design Logo for Dribbble

Walker Web Design Logo for Dribbble
This is a an animated logo for my business, Walker Web Design. I arrived at this template after aiming for a clean/minimalistic design that was also eye catching.

You can learn more about my products and services @ http://bwalkerwebdev.com/

Posted on May 8, 2021
