Mobile Learning App for Middle -High School Students

myEdu Mobile App is designed to address the need of the students who are currently in Middle school or High school. This application provides the necessary enrichment for students of all skill levels.

At this age students are expected to learn at their pace, which is sometimes more than their grade level. Also, the one to one attention by experts in the field makes a great deal of difference, Students can learn the subjects they want and choose the coaches they want to learn from.

Specially during these unprecedented circumstances students can benefit from being connected with other each other. The knowledge of what other students are learning and their recommendations regarding different courses and coaches has more importance than ever.

It has become a necessity that the learning applications are mobile friendly as they are readily available and can be used whenever they need it.