Poklonnaya 9 | Concept

Poklonnaya 9 | Concept promo idaproject realestate website animation minimal web typography ux ui design
Poklonnaya 9 is a luxury residential complex located next to Victory Park. Within its walls there is an extensive infrastructure with five-star service from one of the best luxury hotels in France SO / Moscow Hotel: a restaurant, a bar, a SPA-complex, a swimming pool, business spaces.

Posted on May 8, 2021
