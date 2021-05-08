The Sajola font is a contemporary sans-serif designed in four variants. Font designs range from formal and non-formal modern styles with a coherent typography system that has the same amount of weight, identical character sets, and vertical dimensions. Professional typography that supports using individual variants as main headings, sub-headings, sentence and paragraph texts, making this font complete as your choice.

This font is designed with space-sensitive environments in mind. Environments such as interfaces, forms, and pathfinding applications. Font spacing is adjusted in a way that allows switching of weight and style without having a significant impact on overall space consumption.

No matter the topic, this font will be an incredible asset to your fonts’ library, as it has the potential to elevate any creation.

- Download free font for personal used it >> https://tinyurl.com/5h86j2wh <<

- you can buy it on >> https://twinletter.com/product/sajoli/ <<

#lettering #quotes #goodtype #typography #sans #type #sketch #logotype #handlettering #free #font #drawing #cute #creative #branding #brand #inspirational #motivation #sanserif #header #design #sanserif font #geometric