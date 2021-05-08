Paving Direct – Identity Design

As a quality pavestone and flooring supplier, Paving Direct were looking to rebrand and position as they aimed to be more inline with their ethos, quality of products and company values.

This identity wasn’t implemented but was work I enjoyed regardless. The design initiates with a structured but trustworthy look. Using whites, greys and darker tones to give a refined but dependable presence.

The identity uses photography to bring products to life, and applies the icon/wordmark combination quite flexibly – the square icon looks at home whether on mobile devices, or stamped in concrete.

Overall, this identity design offers a unique look that's incredibly versatile. It holds a contemporary appearance whilst keeping structured, reliable and honest foundations.