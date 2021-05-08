Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Disney Glassmorphism

Disney Glassmorphism disney hotstar app hotstar 2021 trend user experience mobile ui disney princess disney visual design userinterface uiux glass effect glassmorphism
January 2021-first week I wanted to learn the Glassmorphism effect so I have explored and designed this shot but due to some reason uploading it today.
1) Glassmorphism effect is just an easy 4 steps process but gives some soothing effect

2) Whenever I see this glassmorphism effect this reminds Disney's frozen movie with frozen sea and magic background effect so thought to combine these two concepts.

