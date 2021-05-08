Disney Glassmorphism

See in full mode

January 2021-first week I wanted to learn the Glassmorphism effect so I have explored and designed this shot but due to some reason uploading it today.

1) Glassmorphism effect is just an easy 4 steps process but gives some soothing effect

2) Whenever I see this glassmorphism effect this reminds Disney's frozen movie with frozen sea and magic background effect so thought to combine these two concepts.