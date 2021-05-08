Trending designs to inspire you
This is the logo I created for a jam and jelly maker company. Jenny's Jammin 'Jellies and will be selling their products online. They want a vibrant and colorful feeling to appeal to a younger audience. and they wanted a logo that could also be easily read from large or small sizes, like the logo on a jam jar. Jenny's Jammin 'Jellies which creates delicious food flavors produced by a cheerful and quirky woman named Jenny, the word Jammin' is a dual meaning of the words jam and jammin musically.
what do you think, is this logo suitable for their company?