Daily UI 024 :: Boarding Pass

Daily UI 024 :: Boarding Pass dailyui024 adobexd figma web app minimal dailyui clean design ux ui
This boarding pass is minimalistic, modern, and digital which is something I find very unique. Simply arriving at an airport, train station, bus station, and any other transport facility and showing their ticket via their phone for a contactless, and headache free check in. They'll never forget their boarding pass again. A user can also email themself the boarding pass so they can share or print out.

Posted on May 8, 2021
