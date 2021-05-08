Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Johann Da Costa

Btobdigital branding kit

Johann Da Costa
Johann Da Costa
Btobdigital branding kit simple flat clean johandnacosta blue minimal business corporate branding
Branding kit for Btobdigital, a startup that you can contact if you are a business interested in being connected to other businesses through a website.

As usual, no template used, only blank mockup - 100% homemade with love and passion.

Posted on May 8, 2021
Johann Da Costa
Johann Da Costa
