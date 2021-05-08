Logos & Marks collection №3 / 2020-2021

I am glad to present to you a third collection of logos in the from of High style and marks that I have design both for different clients and for my personal projects between April 2020 and April 2021.I have managed to work on orders from different parts of the world and different fields of activity, including music groups, tattoo studios, film directors, barbershops, clothing brands and artists from major gaming companies such as Blizzard, Riot, and Sony.

Each logo is drawn from scratch by hand and does not use ready-made fonts.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/114725455/Logos-Marks-collection-3?tracking_source=for_you_feed_user_published