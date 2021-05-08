Gloria Jonathan

Crowfunding Campaign

Gloria Jonathan
Gloria Jonathan
  • Save
Crowfunding Campaign animal wwf extinction crowdfunding campaign crowdfunding web app dailyui ui design
Download color palette

image credit: Belantara Foundaion
Colors: #8E9775 #FAF2DA #4A503D
Fonts: Playfair Display + Open Sans
info credit: https://www.supporterwwf.org/donation/7/sahabat-satwa/sahabat-gajah.html?lang=EN

#DailyUI #032
Hope you enjoy :)

Gloria Jonathan
Gloria Jonathan

More by Gloria Jonathan

View profile
    • Like