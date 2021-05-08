Oluwatomiwa Bamidele

Sushi Zen

Oluwatomiwa Bamidele
Oluwatomiwa Bamidele
  • Save
Sushi Zen illustrator icon minimal illustration design branding logocore flat logo dailylogochallenge
Download color palette

Instagram | Behance
Sushi Zen Traditional Sushi Restaurant.
Feedbacks are appreciated.
Press 'L' to like.

Oluwatomiwa Bamidele
Oluwatomiwa Bamidele

More by Oluwatomiwa Bamidele

View profile
    • Like