Zorro - Ecommerce PSD Template

Zorro is based on bootstrap grid system so it easily convert to responsive html, wordpress joomla and other all cms systems. It has 49 PSDs with homepages, Shop Pages, Detail Pages, Blog pages, Contact and much more for desktop & mobile version. Each psds are pixel perfect, layers are properly named & Images are used as smart object so you can easily change with your images in just few clicks.
