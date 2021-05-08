Education App Onboarding UI design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbblers!
This is the onboarding for an education app I am working on. 👩🏫📚
I primarily used Aqua haze and Elm color in my design.📘🟢 Aqua in background sets relaxing mood, and Elm color is from Green color family and a mixture of cyan color which has properties such as reassuring and uplifting at the same time.😃
Main features of the application can be seen in 3 onboarding screens I have created.
Hope you like it. Feel free to give your suggestions about the design.