mahnaz yazdani

Drought!

Drought! natural resources nature sea desert egg water resource water birds design illustration mahnaz yazdani political cartoon social cartoon editorial cartoon press cartoon
The world's water resources are declining. Something must be done!

Email me: Mahnaz.Yazdani@gmail.com

