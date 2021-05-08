Illustration Zone

Be the Snack in the World You Wish to See

Be the Snack in the World You Wish to See
Animation of a hungry dachshund on a walk - by Miriam Martincic

#colourful #animation #black and white #humour #dachshund #dachshund love #dachshund life #dog #pretzel #whimsical #animal #dog life #love dogs #hungry dog #pretzels #Miriam Martincic

