Simple: Online Community App Design

Hey Guys 👋, It's been a while since I have done some App Designing, so wanted to try out and create a Mobile App Design for Simple (imaginary company), an online community for sharing creative work like design and artwork 👨🎨
If you like this design, a Like 👍would be appreciated.
These are the Login & Register screens for the App. There are also some screens for Reset passwords as well, which will be released very soon 😉
These are some of the new App Designs that I have worked on, so any feedback would be really appreciated 🙌
I am open to new projects either design or development related, so if you guys have any projects that we can work on, I would love to work with you ⚡️
You can reach out to me via ✉️email: shanjairajdev@gmail.com or 💬Twitter: @shanjai_raj
Thanks a lot for checking out my work, would love to connect 👋